Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Monday. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Independent School District will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of its administration building at 402 Laurel Drive.
The district’s Texas Academic Performance Report will be presented.
For information, call Kelsey Purcell, 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its 17th annual Lunch with a Leader event Feb. 18 at the Galveston Independent School District’s Annex Building, 3906 Ave. T.
Leaders are needed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (elementary); 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (middle school); and 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (high school).
If you’d like to sign up, contact Janice Campbell, jcampbell@cis.galv.org or 409-765-5395.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host the “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” exhibit through Feb. 19 at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
