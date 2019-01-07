The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a training workshop at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees and Kids First Head Start Policy Council will have a training session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its general registration for the spring semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 in Moody Hall on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 17 through Jan. 18. Classes begin Jan. 22.
For information, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-4242.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its Kindergarten Round-Up Open House from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at 720 23rd St.
For information, call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St.
The school offers grades K-12.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• Feb. 13 — Rainforest Pyramid and Ropes Course;
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
GALVESTON
The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators, will have its 34th annual state conference Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 at Moody Gardens at 1 Hope Blvd.
Baruti Kafele, Donna Y. Ford, and Thomas Randle will be the keynote speakers.
There also will be a youth symposium for students in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moody Gardens. Registration for this event is free.
For information and registration, visit www.tabse.net.
HOUSTON
Communities in Schools-Bay Area will have its eighth annual Raise Your Glass to CIS wine tasting event April 15 at the Bay Oaks Country Club at 14545 Bay Oaks Blvd.
A champagne toast will begin at 2:30 p.m., and a “speed” tasting will feature local sommeliers/wine educators led by Amy Coron Power, a California wine appellation specialist.
For tickets and information, contact Hillary Gramm at hillaryg@cisba.org or 281-486-6698.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
