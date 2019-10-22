GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its 2019 fall festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing lawn on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
In addition, the Office of Financial Aid will host its semiannual FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing.
Admission is free and open for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, festivities will be held in the Hermes Fitness Center on campus. For information, call 409-944-1302.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Independent School District’s Kubacak Elementary School will host a kick-off pizza party for the WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 4131 Warpath Ave.
If you’re interested in participating, contact counselor Teresa Fatheree, 409-925-9605. For information on program, visit www.fathers.com/watchdogs.
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood High School will have its homecoming parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Friendswood Drive.
The homecoming game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium, 702 Greenbriar.
For information, email Laura Peter, lpeter@fisdk12.net, or Kristen Balch, kbalch@fisdk12.net.
The Friendswood Schools Museum also will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 208 West Spreading Oaks. For information, contact Dayna Owen, dowen@fisdk12.net or 281-482-1267.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will present its 16th annual Monster Musik Guitar Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The concert will be under the direction of John Kiefer, and will feature songs such as “Zombie” and “Helter Skelter.”
Admission is free. For information, visit www.com.edu/fine-arts/music-program or call 409-933-8545.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 and student council will have a haunted house fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the high school, 300 Vauthier Road.
Admission is $5 per person and candy will be given to all attendees. Take a can good and get $1 off admission.
For information, email jurps@tcisd.org, bbell@tcisd.org, or call 409-938-4261.
