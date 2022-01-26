Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department at Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap knot bracelets. To register, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “Using Your Birding Field Guide” with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting entries for children ages 6-14 to win a free ride on its float in the 17th annual Firefighter Children’s Parade set for 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Entries will be accepted via email at children@rosenberg-librayr.org through Feb. 7. For information, visit childrensparade.org.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting votes for the 2021-22 Texas Bluebonnet Award program through Feb. 10 at rosenberg-library.org or at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For criteria, questions, or to cast a ballot, contact Karen Stanley, kstanley@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
The Friends of The Friendswood Library will present its Black, White & Read “Night Circus” Gala at 7 p.m. March 5 at the library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit librarygala.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.