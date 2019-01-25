Voting for the 2018-19 Texas Bluebonnet Award winner is underway through Friday. Students in grades 3-6 who have read (or heard read aloud) at least five of the 20 nominated books are eligible to vote. Students should vote at Rosenberg Library only if their school doesn’t participate in the program. Ballots are available in the Children’s Dept. and online at www.rosenberg-library.org. Ballots also can be cast by emailing kstanley@rosenberg-library.org or by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• St. Vincent’s Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 2817 Postoffice St.;
• Book discussion — 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.;
• Musical event: Alligator Handshake — 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bryan Museum Conservatory at 1315 21st St.;
• St. Vincent’s Speaker Panel — 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 7 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Basic Excel — Friday;
• Basic Windows 10 — Feb. 1;
• Basic Word — Feb. 8; and
• Basic Internet — Feb. 15.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a “Frozen” party at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Attendees will get to meet Elsa and join her in a sing-a-long, make magic snow, and take a picture with her. There also will be games.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Life Sized Board Games event for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Saturday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will be closed through Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
The Randall Room also will be closed during this time period.
Children’s programming will continue as scheduled and a browsing collection of juvenile materials will be available in the Patron’s Room on the second floor.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Baby Steps interactive program for ages birth to 12 months at 10 a.m. Monday and Feb. 4 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 27 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
