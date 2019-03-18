School briefs
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston College and the Rotary Club of Galveston will present the 2019 Career Fair and Transfer Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Moody Hall, Regents Hall and the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on the college campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact LaToya Mills-Thomas at lmills@gc.edu or 409-944-1221.
GALVESTON
The Office of Financial Aid at Galveston College will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing West on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its annual Culinary Arts Spring Scholarship Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Tickets are $20, and reservations can be made by contacting Mari Macias at mmacias@gc.edu or 409-944-1404.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. March 25 is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following dates:
• April 10 — Rainforest Pyramid and Aquarium Pyramid; and
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. April 13 is the deadline to apply.
