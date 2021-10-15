TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its free Level UP workshop series at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at its office at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“How to Easily Master the Internet for Your Small Business” will be the topic of discussion.
For information and to sign up, email levelup@tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative update business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
U.S. Congressman Randy Weber, State Sen. Larry Taylor, and State Reps. Mayes Middleton and Dr. Greg Bonnen will all speak.
Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a reserved table for six.
For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Dr. Colleen Silva will talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Registration is $20 for members and $30 for all others. To sign up, call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural chili cook-off honoring first responders from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Walding Station, 100 Perkins Ave.
General admission is $15 per person.
For tickets, sponsorship information, and registration for cook-off, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
GALVESTON
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd.
Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker.
For more information, visit naptaonline.org/events/isc.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Mariel Hemingway will be the keynote speaker, and Teresa Carlson will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit galvestonwomens conference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, jchapman@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present “Membership 101!” at 8:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Director of Membership Jordan Klienecke will lead the presentation on what the chamber has to offer.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its nonprofit luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the Galveston County Food Bank, will be the speaker.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland group will have a pub crawl event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in downtown Texas City.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com.
KEMAH
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Yachting with the Mayors event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 aboard the FantaSea Yacht at 3 Kemah Waterfront St.
For tickets and information, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Black Bear Diner, 2481 Interstate 45 S.
Free for members, and $10 for all others.
To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Health & Wellness Expo from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
To sign up as a vendor or sponsor, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
HOUSTON
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the Legislature luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Grace Church Houston, 14505 Interstate 45 N.
State Sen. Larry Taylor, State Reps. Dr. Greg Bonnen and Mayes Middleton, and Congressman Randy Weber will be on program.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Health Care breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Dan Newman, Noel J. Cardenas, Dr. Williams Phillips and Stephen K. Jones Jr. will be on the panel.
Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Christmas Open House from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit galvestonchamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
