Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 2. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Hitchcock Public Library will have story time live at 1 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20 via its Facebook page. For ages 1-5. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Hitchcock Public Library will have its “create a treat” event for children at 1:30 p.m. Fridays via its Facebook page. Participants will make a “Crispy the Turkey” treat. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Saturday Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation and Forgiveness” with Daya Sharma for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. To sign up, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org for Zoom access and assistance.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its Baby Talk: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 1. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. For meeting information, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
Hitchcock Public Library will offer a craft for children at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 via its Facebook page. Participants will make a colorful turkey out of construction paper. Craft kits will be available beginning Nov. 17. For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Daughter of Molokai” by Alan Brennert will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library’s themed book sale featuring cooking, entertaining and the holidays will be from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.