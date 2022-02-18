WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-3500 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
TEXAS CITY
The Women in Business group of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the chamber’s conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
“Powerful Women Invest in Themselves” will be the topic.
To sign up, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317 or visit bayareanetworkgroup.us.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. March 1 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
For information, call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its business book club event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 8 at CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee, 2471 Interstate 45 S., Suite 200.
Free for members, and $10 for all others. To register, visit leaguecitychamber.com or email Briana Little, briana@leaguecitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will present its “Level Up:” Intro to HUB Certification workshop at 4 p.m. March 8 in its conference room at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To register, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
The conference will introduce women to careers and opportunities available in the petrochemical industry and industrial trades.
To register, visit womeninindustry conference.com. If you’d like to become a corporate sponsor, contact JoAnn Zeisig, jzeisig@gc.edu or 832-603-4033.
DICKINSON
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its “Night on the Town” networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at the WaterGrove Event Venue, 3920 Interstate 45 S.
For information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Market will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
For information, sponsorships and registration, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its second annual golf tournament April 13 and April 14 at the Bayou Golf Course, 2800 Ted Dudley Drive.
For sponsorships and registration information, visit uwgcmgolf.eventbrite.com.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its annual awards banquet April 26 at Stingaree Restaurant, 1295 N. Stingaree Drive.
A social will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and can be purchased at the chamber, 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show April 26 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For more information, visit tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
