GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will present its Spring Break Escape Room event for ages 6 and older from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley Crafting Workshop for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get to make Perler, Kandi, and/or Pony bead art into necklaces, keychains, magnets, and more.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Dead Wake” by Erik Larson will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will present “A Vintage Octopus Craft” for children ages 2-12 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Participants will get to make an octopus out of yarn and also learn how to make a braid.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its teen gaming event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
SANTA FE
The Journal Club for ages 10 and older will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 Sixth St.
Attendees will learn how to express themselves through journal keeping.
For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads will have a book discussion with Steve Alexander from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Harris Gallery of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” will be the topic of discussion. Refreshments will be served.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Fandom Discussion & Debate Club for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 20 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will celebrate its 50-year anniversary with an open house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 at 8005 Barry Ave.
There also will be a program commemorating the milestone at 2 p.m.
For information, visit www.HitchcockPublicLibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
FRIENDSWOOD
The city of Friendswood will premiere a video series entitled “Friendswood History at 125 Years” celebrating its 125th anniversary at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Friendswood Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
Joyce Baker, the city’s official historian, will lead the presentation.
For information, visit www.friendswood.com or call 281-996-3294.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its adult board game night for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 26 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.