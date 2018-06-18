GALVESTON
The inaugural social justice luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. today at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Monique Pressley, a civil rights attorney and TV analyst/contributor, will be the keynote speaker.
For tickets and information, call Kennisha D. Allen, 409-599-1176.
GALVESTON
The 39th annual Al Edwards Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the ballroom of the Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway (this year’s event will be held inside).
Admission is free and open to the public. A free breakfast also will be provided.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Juneteenth “Picnic at the Park” will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St.
For information, call Jamal Shabazz, 409-599-0155, or Sandra Tousant, 832-452-2956.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will commemorate Juneteenth with speakers, music and poetry readings from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
The celebration is open to the public. For information, call 409-933-8413.
GALVESTON
The Jack Johnson Presidential Celebration Program will begin at noon Tuesday at Jack Johnson Park at Old Central at 2601 Ave. M.
Admission is free and open to the public. For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City will have its annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bayou Golf Course at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive.
Registration is required. To sign up, contact Debra Taylor, dtaylor@texas-city-tx.org or 409-949-3002.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual historic march and inspirational program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2015 Broadway.
The march will begin at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday beginning on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St.
For information, email Sharon Gillins, sbgillins@gmail.com.
