Ribbon cuttings
La Marque
4:30 p.m. today: Texas First Bank, 407 Oak St.
1 p.m. Saturday: A-Leading Insurance Agency, 2600 Interstate 45 S., Suite B.
Texas City
Noon Saturday: World Gym, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
3:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Tello Smiles, 1130 14th St. N.
•••
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at The Showboat Pavilion, 416 6th St. N.
Michael Walter and Brandon Wade will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing José Boix, jaboix@aol.com or calling 409-945-0492.
DICKINSON
Texas Back in Business, which is a Hurricane Harvey recovery program for small businesses, will have an application outreach event and presentation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3.
For information, visit TexasBackinBusiness.com or call Brittany Eck, 512-963-7800.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual membership banquet “Havana Nights” Jan. 30 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The reception will start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
