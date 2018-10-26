The Bay Area Medication Take Back Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:
• League City Police Dept. at 555 W. Walker St. in League City;
• Kemah Police Dept. at 1401 state Highway 146 in Kemah;
• Dickinson Police Dept. at 4000 Liggio St. in Dickinson;
• Webster Police Dept. at 18300 state Highway 3 in Webster; and
• Hope Lutheran Church (Friendswood Police Dept.) at 1804 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net/alliance or call 281-284-0370.
TEXAS CITY
Coastal Health & Wellness will present its “Crucial Catch Day — Intercept Cancer” community health event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 9850-C Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The free event will provide free cancer outreach, education and family-friendly activities.
For information, call 409-938-2234 or 281-309-0255.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch will have its flu vaccine clinic available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Primary Care Pavilion, Suite 107, at 400 Harborside Drive.
To schedule an appointment, call 409-747-1883 or 409-772-2222.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County Mainland will have its Community Health & Wellness Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
Admission is free. To RSVP, visit uwgcm.eventbrite.com or call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211.
TEXAS CITY
MD Anderson Cancer Center will have a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Texas City’s City Hall at 1801 Ninth Ave. N.
Donors must be 17 and older and must present valid ID.
Proceeds will benefit Linda Langford and MD Anderson cancer patients.
To schedule an appointment, visit http://tinyurl.com/cancerfree1018. For information, call 713-792-7777.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
