GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its fall semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start is accepting applications for the 2018-19 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Gwen Gilmore or Shirley Alexander, 409-316-6541.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Robotics Software will have its third annual Houston Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Bayou Building on its campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
For information and to register, visit www.uhcl.edu/center-robotics-software/events or call 281-283-3825.
TEXAS CITY
Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center will have prekindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday; and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1805 13th Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
LEAGUE CITY
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees and the Galveston County Schools Consortium will have a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Support Center at 2425 E. Main St.
For agenda information, visit www.sfisd.org or call 409-925-9093.
FRIENDSWOOD
The second annual Under the Oaks celebration, sponsored by Friendswood Independent School District, will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in front of the Friendswood Schools Museum at 208 W. Spreading Oaks.
The event will feature an evening of fellowship for students, parents, staff and community to hear from Superintendent Thad Roher and other staff about the upcoming school year.
For information, call Kelsey Purcell at 281-482-1267, Ext. 6613.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Independent School District will have its Teacher Resource Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Santa Fe High School at 16000 state Highway 6.
Businesses and community organizations are invited to participate.
To register, visit http://igfn.us/form/fwtVQw, or contact Jeannette Thielemann at jeannette.thielemann@sfisd.org or 409-925-9037.
FRIENDSWOOD
Brightwood College will have its Back to School event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at 3208 FM 528.
The free event will include refreshments, campus tours, crafts, backpack and school supply giveaways while supplies last. Additionally, attendees 18 and older can enter to win gift cards.
For information, call 205-503-5954.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
