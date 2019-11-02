The Santa Fe Independent School District’s board of trustees will have a training workshop at 8 a.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. Call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present a lecture about the discovery of a new dinosaur species at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
“A new dinosaur relative from the beginning of the age of dinosaurs in northern Colorado,” will presented by Jeffrey W. Martz, assistant professor of geology at the University of Houston-Downtown.
For information, visit www.gc.edu..
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have the following events at 1200 Amburn Road:
• The theatre will present ”Peter and the Starcatcher” nightly at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 24; for information, visit www.com.edu/theatre;
• Veterans Day program at noon Nov. 12 in the conference center on its campus; admission is free; and
• The Art Gallery will host its Student Art Exhibition Awards and Reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13; visit www.com.edu/gallery.
Texas City Independent School District will accept nominations for its gifted and talented program through Saturday. The nomination form can be found at www.tcisd.org. Students can be nominated by peers, teachers, parents, counselors, administrators, or themselves.
GALVESTON
Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy will sponsor a holiday card party at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the fellowship hall of First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St.
A $10 donation per person is asked, and all proceeds will benefit students at the academy. Food concessions also will be sold. Tickets will be available at the door.
Call 409-939-8772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.