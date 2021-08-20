LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Dr. Deborah Jones, senior vice president and dean of the University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing, will be the guest speaker.
Lunch is $20 for members and $30 for all others. To sign up, visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
LEAGUE CITY
The Young Professionals of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Bags, Bingo & Bubbly event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Walding Station event venue at 100 Perkins Ave.
To register and pay online, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.
Membership is free.
For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber U will present its Lunch & Learn Cybersecurity Solutions technology workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Beth Z, “Your Nerdy Best Friend,” will be the presenter.
Registration is $25 for members and $35 for all others (includes lunch).
To register, email jessica@texascitychamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Leadership League City graduation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
Jenny Senter, former president and CEO of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, will be the keynote speaker.
Registration and networking will start at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce will have its State of the District luncheon at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at New Hope Church, 108 W. Edgewood Ave.
Thad Roher, superintendent of the Friendswood Independent School District, will be the guest speaker.
To RSVP and get more information, visit www.friendswoodchamber.com or call 281-482-3329.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LEAGUE CITY
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its Patriot Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.
The program will honor first responders of League City and Galveston County.
For tickets and information, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will offer its free Quickstart-plus training in HVAC and electrical technology beginning Sept. 15 at 4015 Ave. Q.
The class will last eight weeks, and tuition will be free for those accepted into the programs. Must be 18 and older.
For information and requirements, visit https://gc.edu/continuing-education/quickstartplus, or contact Sharon Pagan, spagan@gc.edu or 409-944-1410.
SEABROOK
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 2021 Athena Leadership of the Bay Area Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive.
For tickets and information, visit www.LeagueCityChamber.com or call 281-338-7339.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its inaugural Women in Leadership Awards program Sept. 15 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2500 Fifth Ave. N.
For tickets and information, visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
Dental Cosmetic Center-Bay Area will host Free Dentistry Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1708 N. Amburn Road Suite A.
The office will provide free dental services such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.
Attendees must make an appointment by calling 409-935-2111.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce will present its business expo, “The Game of Business” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at New Hope Church, 108 W. Edgewood Drive.
For information, visit www.friendswoodchamber.com or call 281-482-3329.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
GALVESTON
The fifth annual Women in Industry Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
The event is an opportunity for women to learn about the petrochemical industry and industrial trades.
To register, visit women inindustryconference.com. For information, contact JoAnn Zeisig, jzeisig@gc.edu or 832-603-4033.
GALVESTON
The North American Process Technology Alliance will have its annual instructor skills conference’s special events Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., and the Hilton Galveston Island Resort, 5400 Seawall Blvd.
Mayor Dedrick Johnson will be the keynote speaker Oct. 28.
For more information, times and events, visit www.naptaonline.org/events/isc.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd.
Mariel Hemingway will be the keynote speaker, and Teresa Carlson will serve as an honorary speaker.
For information and tickets, visit Galveston WomensConference.com, or contact Jill Chapman, jchapman@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 177th annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Urban Cowboy” is the theme as the chamber will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Gilley’s. There will be a feature performance by Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee.
For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit GalvestonChamber.com.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19.
Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires.
For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.