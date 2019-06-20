LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Thursday: Family Movie Night;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Aug. 2;
• Saturday: Juneteenth Art Show and Speaker; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present a cooking class with Chef Jimmy at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The event is for ages 5-12.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will present an Oreo taste challenge event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a snake craft day activity at 1 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Rom of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through June 28 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its snake ID game activity at 1 p.m. Friday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through July 26 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Mario Kart 8 Tournament for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a free screening of “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” by Yoruba Richen, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in its Wortham Auditorium at 2310 Sealy St.
Attendees must RSVP. Space is limited.
To RSVP, visit http://rosenberg-library-museum.org/museum-events or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 125.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road.
Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months.
Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages through Aug. 2 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Call 409-643-5977.
