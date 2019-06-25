TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through July 23 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer patrons a chance to learn about the night sky and stars with representatives from the Galveston Island State Park at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Hey Mikey’s: The Science of Making Ice Cream event for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Write Stuff event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will celebrate Henry Rosenberg’s 195th birthday with a dance party at 4 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer the following youth summer programs at 1011 Bayou Road:
• 5 p.m. Tuesdays — Art Club;
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays — Lit Club;
• Friday Fiction will be available through Aug. 2; and
• Aug. 3 — End of Summer Reading Program SpaceFest.
For information, visit library.cityoflamarque.org or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present One Trip Around the Sun: A Happy Birthday Storytime event at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 24 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 409-643-5977.
