College of the Mainland will have the following events:
• The Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble will have a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Building, F-117, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City; admission is free; for information, call 409-933-8347; and
• The fall commencement ceremony will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany, in La Marque.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M. The location was changed to a larger venue due to overwhelming response.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE) program will have its inaugural fencing tournament from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in the gym of Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N.
For information, call Desiree Watkins, 832-570-3724.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Community Chorale will have its annual holiday concert “Tidings of Joy” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Admission is free.
For information, call 409-944-1344.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
