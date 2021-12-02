The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its holiday open house from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Cookies and refreshments will be served. Storytime with Santa will begin at 5 p.m. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Fire Station No. 2 on Hobbs Road in League City. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 18 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present its Countdown to Christmas Story event at 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Patrons are encouraged to read a variety of Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice or other winter celebration books the 25 days before Christmas. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Writers Workshop event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
