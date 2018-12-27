GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present The Yule Ball for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following event for adults ages 18 and older in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday — Adult Board Game Night.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Photography 1860-1890 exhibit will be on display during normal hours through Saturday in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The exhibit will include the earliest known photographs of downtown Galveston, which were taken by Sache & Potter Studio in 1861, just before the Civil War. Other early photos also will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Arts Alive! Winter Wonderland event at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for toddlers through second-grade.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Teenagers are invited to join Rosenberg Library’s Y.A.L.L. volunteer group, which meets from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Randall Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
The volunteer group is for students ages 13-18, and includes free activities and snacks.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have its discussion leader training from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
To RSVP, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call Dustan Archer at 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present a performance by Sean Gaskell from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 in its Wortham Auditorium at 2310 Sealy St.
Gaskell will perform on the West African Kora Harp, which is an ancient 21-stringed harp.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• Movie Night: “Patch Adams” — 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Book discussion — 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.;
• St. Vincent’s Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at 2817 Postoffice St.;
• Musical event: Alligator Handshake — 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bryan Museum Conservatory at 1315 21st St.;
• St. Vincent’s Speaker Panel — 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 7 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following class will be offered:
• Basic Mouse — Jan. 18; and
• Basic Excel — Jan. 25.
To register, call 409-643-5977.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is collecting new or gently used children’s books during regular business hours at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. Books will be used for an intergenerational program with St. John’s Methodist Church, Mother’s Day Out program.
For information, call Patti Abschneider, 281-797-0479.
The Galveston County Library System is now offering its free Books by Mail program for homebound county residents.
Call 409-763-8854, Ext. 136.
