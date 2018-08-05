DICKINSON
Ashley HomeStore will be accepting donations of new school supplies and backpacks from noon to 6 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3465 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call 713-302-4199.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
TEXAS CITY
United Way Galveston County and AMOCO Credit Union will offer a financial planning class from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at 2800 Texas Ave.
Galveston County Tax Assessor Collector Cheryl E. Johnson will present the class.
To RSVP, call Carolyn Jones at 409-948-4211, or visit https://uwgcm.eventbrite.com.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a free class on “Process Safety Management of Highly Hazardous & Explosive Chemicals” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at 320 Delany Road.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
LA MARQUE
College of the Mainland’s Gulf Coast Safety Institute will offer a free class on “Fundamentals of Risk Management” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at 320 Delany Road.
To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at riskmanagement@com.edu or 409-933-8365.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual shrimp boil Aug. 24 at the Nessler Park Rotary Pavilion at 1800 Fifth Ave. N.
Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and live entertainment, by the Pee Wee Bowen Band, will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance, or $30 at the door.
For tickets and information, visit tclmchamber.com.
Sept. 2 is the deadline to sign up for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Galveston program at www.galvestonchamber.com/leadership-galveston. For information, email Lorraine Grubbs at leadershipgalvestonchamber.com.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
