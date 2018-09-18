School briefs
Texas City Independent School District will have its fall open houses from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at all of its elementary and high schools, and ITC; and from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Levi Fry Intermediate School, all of its middle schools, and the Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center. For information, visit www.tcisd.org.
Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at 8004 N. Railroad in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools of Galveston County will have its annual “Mentors and Me” recruitment event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the library of Central Media Arts Academy at 3014 Sealy St.
All interested persons must complete a background check for the Galveston Independent School District. Take driver’s license or state ID.
For information, call Renda Hardeman or JoCarol Murry at 409-762-6226 or 409-765-5395.
