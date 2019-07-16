GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking series from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-763-7207.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse will offer its Battering Intervention and Prevention Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Dickinson, and during the same timeframe Wednesdays in Galveston. Locations will be disclosed upon registration of the ongoing classes. For information and to pre-register, visit https://avda-tx.org/battering-intervention.
TEXAS CITY
The Christ Over Our Life Christian Substance Abuse Program will be available at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Truth Missionary Baptist Church at 4032 FM 1765.
For information, call the Rev. Johnny Grimes at 409-457-7382.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
PEARLAND
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast will offer a free educational workshop to help participants learn how to care for a loved one with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Counseling Connections for Change, 2549 Roy Road.
Space is limited, so registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
GALVESTON
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston and Coordinated Access Network will present a free resource and health expo from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 30 at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway.
If you or your organization would like to participate as a vendor, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138, by July 26. Registration is free.
LEAGUE CITY
The University of Texas Medical Branch will present its Bring Your Lunch ‘n Learn Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. July 30 in Room 2.205 at 2240 Interstate 45 S.
“Advanced Directives & Estate Planning” will be presented by Sandra Ard.
For information, call Kenneth Macpherson, 832-505-7560.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.