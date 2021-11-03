The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Helen Hall Library will have its Babies and Books event from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 (excluding Nov. 24) at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Paws to Read program at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 15 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Sign up at children’s desk upon arrival; available for the first four participants each session. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Pre-registration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will present its genealogy series, “Grandma was a WAC: Women in the Military World War I and II,” with Melissa Hayes from the Clayton Genealogy Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Dice & Dimensions event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Fire Station No. 6 on South Shore Boulevard in League City. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will offer its Family Build It event for all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “The Ins and Outs of Criminal Law — DUIs, Misdemeanors and More” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Friendswood Poets will have its Ekphrastic Poetry Event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Dru Watkins will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Helen Hall Library History Club will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Vanished Houston Landmarks” with local author/historian Mark Lardas will be presented. For information and to register to attend, contact Caris Brown, caris.brown@leaguecitytx.gov or 281-554-1105.
