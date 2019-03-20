GALVESTON
Galveston College and the Rotary Club of Galveston will present the 2019 Career Fair and Transfer Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Moody Hall, Regents Hall and the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on the college campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The event, which will have opportunities to complete applications for employment or admissions, is open to students, alumni and the general public.
For information, contact LaToya Mills-Thomas at lmills@gc.edu or 409-944-1221.
GALVESTON
The Office of Financial Aid at Galveston College will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Fiesta from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing West on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The event is designed to help students and their families navigate the financial aid process. Students should take their families’ 2017 income and tax information. Students 18 and younger should take a parent or guardian.
For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have its annual Culinary Arts Spring Scholarship Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Mary Moody Northen Center Atrium on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
The students will present a garde manger buffet with a variety of appetizers and savory bites.
Tickets are $20, and reservations can be made by contacting Mari Macias at mmacias@gc.edu or 409-944-1404.
The Ball High School Class of 1976 alumni committee is accepting applications for its scholarship in memory of Sterling W. Patrick. Any senior at Ball High School is eligible to apply. Monday is the deadline to apply. For eligibility criteria, email Debra Liedy at dliedy@yahoo.com.
