The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women on the following dates and locations:
• Today and Nov. 16 at St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston; and
• Sept. 7, Oct. 4, Nov. 5 and Dec. 20 at Memorial Hermann at Victory Lakes at 2555 Interstate 45 S. in League City.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will present its new WIC cooking series from noon to 2 p.m. today at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B 101.02.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-949-3471.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District will offer its free “The Incredible Years” class for parents, guardians and caregivers of infants from newborn through 1-year-old from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church at 800 FM 517 E.
To register, email ssmith@fscgal.org or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
The student-run clinic at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., will be seeing patients from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Call 409-763-8521 to schedule an appointment.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous “Different Strokes” No. 52400 group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 646 N.
For information, call 409-457-9517 or 832-496-4549.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
GALVESTON
The Change of Life group of Cocaine Anonymous will meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor on the west side of St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St.
Call 409-939-9498.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.