GOVERNMENT
• The U.S. District Courthouse will be open Friday.
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Friday.
CITY OFFICES
• City offices in Dickinson, Bayou Vista, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Texas City, La Marque, Clear Lake Shore, Hitchcock, Santa fe, Friendswood, Tiki Island and League City will be closed Friday.
• City offices in Galveston will be closed Friday. Thursday trash will be picked up Friday, and so on.
• Thursday’s Residential and small business garbage collection in Texas City will be picked up Monday. All other garbage collection days will remain normal. Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed Friday, and will reopen Saturday.
SCHOOLS
• Galveston, Clear Creek, Hitchcock, Texas City, Santa Fe, High Island, Dickinson and Friendswood independent school districts, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Satori School, Upward Hope Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Abundant Life Christian School, Trinity Episcopal School, Holy Family Catholic School, Odyssey Academy, O’Connell College Preparatory School, True Cross Catholic School and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School will be closed through Friday.
• Galveston College will be closed through Sunday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake, Texas A&M University at Galveston and College of the Mainland will be closed Friday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Pine Drive Christian School.
LIBRARIES
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Friday.
• Helen Hall Library in League City, Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe, and the Dickinson, Friendswood and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed through Sunday.
• The La Marque and Hitchcock public libraries will be closed through Monday.
