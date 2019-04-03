LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington will offer the following courses at 320 Delany Road:
• Flagger Train the Trainer — Wednesday; and
• Traffic Control Supervisor — Thursday and Friday.
To register, contact the University of Texas at Arlington at cedquestions@uta.edu or 866-906-9190.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Galveston will host a hiring event to fill current vacancies in numerous city departments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Workforce Solutions office at 3549 Palmer Highway.
To apply online, visit www.galvestontx.gov. For information, call 409-797-3650.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual State of Industry business luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the conference center at College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road.
Tickets are $25 in advance. Corporate tables are $250.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Sip ‘n Shop Ladies Night Out event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on 6th Street in downtown Texas City. For information and to RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Motivation & Inspirational Wednesday event “Getting to Good” from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 10 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Doreen Hughes will lead the presentation.
Registration is $10 per person and can be found at https://gettingtogood.eventbrite.com.
Texas First Bank is inviting the community to its Shred Day! event from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at 3232 Palmer Highway in Texas City and 111 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Take your old bank statements and other personal documents to have them professionally shredded and recycled.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “A Conversation with Sen. Ted Cruz” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For tickets and information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
