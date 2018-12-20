GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help. For information, call 409-443-5451.
LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston County Health District and D’Feet Breast Cancer will offer free mammogram screenings to eligible women Thursday at Memorial Hermann at Victory Lakes at 2555 Interstate 45 S.
For eligibility requirements and scheduling, call 409-938-2270.
DICKINSON
The Houston Area Parkinson Society will meet for exercise from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym of First United Methodist Church at 200 FM 517 W.
The meetings are for people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.
For information, visit www.hapsonline.org or call 713-626-7114.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
DICKINSON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson WIC Clinic at 2401 Termini St.
For information, call 409-337-7606.
SANTA FE
The Overeaters Anonymous H.O.W. No. 48068 group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the East Room, of the Thelma Webber Community Center, 14304 Beriton. For information, call 409-771-9221 or 409-457-9517.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers. Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
