HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its annual Fall Book and Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today at 8005 Barry Ave.
Visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following programs for ages 18 and older in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today: Adult trivia night;
• 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 25: The Haunted History of Galveston, lead by tours from Lantern Light Tours of Galveston;
• 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14: Gulf Coast Trees with Arborist Priscilla Files;
• 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15: Adult Trivia Night; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29: Adult Board Game Night.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 15 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Oliver, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Artists’ Alley — Makeup FX Workshop event for students ages 12-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will watch a demonstration on how to do makeup for popular Halloween costumes.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Halloween Costume Contest for ages 12 and younger Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Trunk-or-treat will begin at 1 p.m., and a Halloween craft event will begin at 2 p.m. Prizes will be awarded.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer free one-hour computer classes in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Patrons must arrive between 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to complete a pretest; and the classes will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The following classes will be offered:
• Setting up an email account — Friday;
• Basic email — Oct. 26;
• Basic Word II — Nov. 2; and
• Basic Excel — Nov. 9.
Call 409-643-5977.
