Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of the library at 11 a.m. Monday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Mixed-Up Mondays event for ages 7 and older at 2 p.m. Monday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. “Weird Science” will be presented; attendees will make elephant toothpaste and blobfish slime. For information, call 409-925-5540.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its story hour events on dinosaurs for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Rosenberg Library is accepting donations of gently used books from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the rear door in the alley of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a time to drop-off, email admin@friendsoftherosenberglibrary.org.
The Adult Bookclub at Rosenberg Library will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate will be discussed. For information and to register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Community chess nights will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The True Crime Book Club at Friendswood Public Library will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. “American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century” by Maureen Callahan will be discussed. To register and get Zoom link, email Dru Watkins, dwatkins@friendswood.com.
Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library will offer its ESL — Adult English Conversation Class at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Candy Jar Craft event for ages 6 and older at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Journal Club event for ages 10 and older from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-5540.
The Friends of the Library at Friendswood Public Library will offer its adult craft nights at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
