Helen Hall Library will have its Pop-Up Storytimes event at 10:15 a.m. today at a location to be determined. Children’s librarians will read stories; for ages 3-5 and their caregivers. For information, call 281-554-1102.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting entries for children ages 6-14 to win a free ride on its float in the 17th annual Firefighter Children’s Parade set for 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Entries will be accepted via email at children@rosenberg-librayr.org through Monday. For information, visit childrensparade.org.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “Location, location, location! Understanding Habitat” course with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through April 26 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting votes for the 2021-22 Texas Bluebonnet Award program through Thursday at rosenberg-library.org or at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For criteria, questions, or to cast a ballot, contact Karen Stanley, kstanley@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Valentine’s Story Time with Pete the Cat, Bunnies, Hearts, and Clifford the Big Red Dog at 2 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
