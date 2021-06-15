Friendswood Public Library offers preschool storytime for ages 3-6 at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its storytime program at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 28 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
The Hitchcock Public Library will celebrate Father’s Day with a craft event of making him a BBQ apron card at 1 p.m. today via its Facebook page. Participants should pick up kit at the library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will offer fiction and mystery children books from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Thursday through July 31 at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Karla Mock, 409-771-2217.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present Lady Cardenas who will teach the salsa dance at 1 p.m. Thursday via its Facebook page. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will present storytime with children’s author, Katrina Nichols at 10:30 a.m. Friday via its Facebook page. Nichols will read “Lizzy on the Inside” written by her mother, Katie Rhoads. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Zoom Page Turner Adventures and Rosenberg Library will present an eight-week interactive Zoom series at 2:30 p.m. weekdays through July 30. For students in kindergarten through sixth-grade. To register and see topics, visit http://rosenberg-library.org/SummerTailsandTales. Zoom link can be found at https://rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library’s adult department will present “Understanding Your Field Guide” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Kristine Rivers, of Birding for Fun, will lead the presentation. Space is limited. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its baby talk program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians. Seating is limited. Must register. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Friendswood Public Library offers toddler storytime for ages birth to 3 years old at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays (weather permitting) at the Centennial Park Amphitheater at 2200 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, visit www.friendswood.lib.tx.us or call 281-482-7135.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a craft event at 1 p.m. Tuesday via its Facebook page. Participants will learn how to make a tic-tac-toe turtle board; pick up kit at library at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, visit hitchcockpubliclibrary.org.
The Friendswood Public Library’s Chess Club will have tournament play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays via chess.com. To join, visit www.chess.com/club/friendswood-public-library-chess-club/join. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its summer book and rummage sale daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 through June 26 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
