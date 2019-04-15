GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
Call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District will present its WIC cooking class from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B 101.02.
The cooking class is in partnership with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. The class is free for WIC participants. Space is limited.
For information or to register, visit www.gchd.org/WIC or call 409-949-3471.
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 16 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Interstate 45.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
