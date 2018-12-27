GALVESTON
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Jan. 6 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Value Days hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Festival of Lights. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Festival of Lights.
For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
LA MARQUE
Magical Winter Lights will be open daily — including holidays — through Jan. 6 at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission is $22 for ages 13 and older, and $13 for ages 4-12 and ages 65 and older. Ages 3 and younger are free.
For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
GALVESTON
The Nia Cultural Center will have its 30th annual Kwanzaa celebration “Operational Unity” at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
The Kwanzaa Market will open at 4 p.m.
For information, visit www.niacultural.org or call 409-765-7086.
DICKINSON
The Tew Academy of Irish Dance will present “An Evening of Irish Dance” at 7 p.m. Saturday at Queen of Angels Church at 4100 state Highway 3.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Ages 6 and younger will be admitted free. Seating is limited.
For information, email rttew@yahoo.com.
