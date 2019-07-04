TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its legislative wrap-up luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Sen. Larry Taylor, and Reps. Mayes Middleton and Greg Bonnen, will be the featured keynote speakers.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Texas City Independent School District will have its bus driver job fair daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 through July 18 at 19 Ninth St. N.
Prospective drivers should plan to take the five written tests associated with a Class B license and obtain a permit.
For basic requirements, pay and information, visit www.tcisd.org.
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 18 in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tony Williams, from the Texas General Land Office, and Kelly Burks-Copes, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by July 15 by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
