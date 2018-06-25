GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Cowan Education Center at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-9093.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have new student registration for grades K-12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Simpson Education Support Center at 1700 Ninth Ave. N.
Returning students can register online Thursday through July 27 at www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
If you need help with online registration, existing students can get help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 3 or July 17 at La Marque High School, or at the same times July 10 or July 24 at Blocker Middle School.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District, in collaboration with Moody Early Childhood Center and Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for island children from 9 a.m. to noon July 12 and July 17 at 1110 21st St.
Lunch applications also will be accepted on July 12.
For information, call 409-766-5172 or visit http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
TEXAS CITY
Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center will have prekindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 19, Aug. 6 and Aug. 8; and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1805 13th Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will be accepting nominations for its 13th annual Community Recognition Celebration, which will be Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominees must be a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. Nominations close July 31. For information, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition, email csilva@tcisd.org, or call 409-916-0108.
