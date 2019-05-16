WHO: University of Texas Medical School’s Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

WHEN: 4 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Levin Hall, 10th and Market streets, Galveston

•••

WHO: Galveston College

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd., Galveston

•••

WHO: College of the Mainland

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Candidates of Associate of Science, Associate of Arts, Associate of Arts in Teaching & Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency); and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Candidates of Associate of Applied Science and certificates)

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque

•••

WHO: University of Houston-Clear Lake

WHEN: Noon Sunday (College of Human Sciences and Humanities & College of Science and Engineering) and 5 p.m. Sunday (College of Business & College of Education)

WHERE: NRG Arena, 1 NRG Parkway, Houston

INFO: A live stream will be broadcast via UHCL’s YouTube Live page or can be viewed 48 hours after commencement at www.youtube.com/user/uhclearlake

•••

WHO: Dickinson High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3300 Baker Drive, Dickinson

•••

WHO: Odyssey Academy

WHEN: 5 p.m. May 24

WHERE: Texas A&M University at Galveston, special events center, building 3035, 200 Seawolf Parkway, Galveston

INFO: No food or drinks, air horns, signs, balloons or roses are allowed.

•••

WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. May 26

WHERE: Don Coleman Community Coliseum, 1050 N. Dairy Ashford Road, Houston

•••

WHO: O’Connell College Preparatory School

WHEN: 6 p.m. May 29

WHERE: The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., Galveston

•••

WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 30

WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., Galveston

•••

WHO: High Island High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31

WHERE: High Island High School Cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 1

WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, La Marque

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 7

WHERE: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

