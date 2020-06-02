WHO: Clear Falls High School
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
INFO: Graduates are limited to four guests each; visit www.ccisd.net/Classof2020
•••
WHO: Dickinson High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive, Dickinson
INFO: Seniors will receive two tickets for guests, and there will be several restrictions in place for social distancing. For information, visit www.dickinsonisd.org/page/article/547
•••
WHO: Friendswood High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday (makeup weather day is Saturday with time TBA)
WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster
INFO: The ceremony will be lived streamed at www.facebook.com/fhsgraduation
•••
WHO: Santa Fe High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
•••
WHO: La Marque High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, La Marque
INFO: Each student will get four tickets for guests; for information, visit www.tcisd.org
•••
WHO: Upward Hope Academy
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Events at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St., Galveston
•••
WHO: Hitchcock High School
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 6625 FM 2004, Hitchcock
INFO: Must have a ticket to attend and all participants must turn in a health survey and be screened at entrance.
•••
WHO: Texas City High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1431 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City
INFO: Each student will get four tickets for guests; for information, visit www.tcisd.org
•••
WHO: Ball High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. June 11
WHERE: Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., Galveston
INFO: Each student will get four tickets for family to attend; for information, visit www.gisd.org
