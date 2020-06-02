WHO: Clear Falls High School

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

INFO: Graduates are limited to four guests each; visit www.ccisd.net/Classof2020

•••

WHO: Dickinson High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive, Dickinson

INFO: Seniors will receive two tickets for guests, and there will be several restrictions in place for social distancing. For information, visit www.dickinsonisd.org/page/article/547

•••

WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday (makeup weather day is Saturday with time TBA)

WHERE: Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1955 W. NASA Blvd., Webster

INFO: The ceremony will be lived streamed at www.facebook.com/fhsgraduation

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, La Marque

INFO: Each student will get four tickets for guests; for information, visit www.tcisd.org

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Events at The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St., Galveston

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

WHERE: Bulldog Stadium, 6625 FM 2004, Hitchcock

INFO: Must have a ticket to attend and all participants must turn in a health survey and be screened at entrance.

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1431 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City

INFO: Each student will get four tickets for guests; for information, visit www.tcisd.org

•••

WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 11

WHERE: Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St., Galveston

INFO: Each student will get four tickets for family to attend; for information, visit www.gisd.org

