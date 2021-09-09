The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Daily News will collect items daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at the Texas City Police Department, 1004 Ninth St., and the Texas City Fire Department, 1725 N. Logan St. in Texas City.
The chamber also has established a fund to accept monetary donations. If you wish to donate, send to Galveston Chamber Partnership Inc., 2228 Mechanic St., No. 101, Galveston TX 77550. For information, contact Gina Spagnola, gspagnola@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
•••
Creekside Intermediate School will accept nonperishable food items, water, tarps, tools, cleaning supplies, work gloves, dust masks and safety glasses from 8:40 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. through Friday at its front office, 4320 W. Main St. in League City.
•••
Galveston County residents are encouraged to donate items for a Hurricane Ida Relief Supply Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney United Methodist Church, 1607 Nashby St. in La Marque. Baby food/formula; canned pasta meals, vegetables and fruit; and dry goods such as macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta and granola bars are needed. For information, call 409-935-5797.
If you’d like to have your relief efforts listed here, email Community News Editor Angela Wilson at angela.wilson@galvnews.com with the pertinent information.
