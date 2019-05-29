WHO: Ball High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 30

WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., Galveston

•••

WHO: High Island High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31

WHERE: High Island High School Cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

•••

WHO: Hitchcock High School

WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque

•••

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31

WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City

•••

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 1

WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston

•••

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1

WHERE: Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, La Marque

•••

WHO: Santa Fe High School

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 7

WHERE: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

