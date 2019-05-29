WHO: Ball High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 30
WHERE: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd., Galveston
•••
WHO: High Island High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31
WHERE: High Island High School Cafeteria, 2113 Sixth St., High Island
•••
WHO: Hitchcock High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. May 31
WHERE: Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, La Marque
•••
WHO: Texas City High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. May 31
WHERE: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N., Texas City
•••
WHO: Upward Hope Academy
WHEN: 10 a.m. June 1
WHERE: Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
•••
WHO: La Marque High School
WHEN: 8 p.m. June 1
WHERE: Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, La Marque
•••
WHO: Santa Fe High School
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. June 7
WHERE: Joe Raitano Stadium, 16000 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.