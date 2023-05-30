Julia Turshen’s cookbook, “Now & again : go-to recipes, inspired menus + endless ideas for reinventing leftovers,” features recipes designed to create leftovers, like chicken and black-eyed pea chili, along with inventive ways to use leftovers for a second meal.
Sheet-pan frittata with roasted mushrooms and ricotta can be made with whatever is on hand, from peppers and onions to crumbled sausage.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Julia Turshen’s recipe for chicken and black-eyed pea chili is one that tastes even better the second day, when flavors have melded.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Leftover sautéed zucchini with green goddess dressing can be turned into a hummus by adding chickpeas and pureeing it.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
“Cook once, eat twice” is a mantra for many cooks, especially those short on time. For those of us who enjoy cooking, it’s not really about cutting kitchen time in half but freeing up time for other things. “Cook once, beach once” or “Cook once, nap once” may better sum up the appeal of batch cooking.
Whatever pursuits lure the cooks out of the kitchen, cookbook author Julia Turshen has developed a strategic plan. In her cookbook “Now and Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus and Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers,” Turshen outlines recipes and menus for every occasion from leisurely weekend breakfast to Thanksgiving dinner, and accompanies each with a way to recycle leftovers into a second meal. Her “It’s Me Again” sidebars for encores of main dishes and sides make it easy to keep leftovers from languishing.
