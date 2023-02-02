The Romeros

The Romeros Guitar Quartet will celebrate its 60th anniversary at The Grand in Galveston on Saturday.

 Courtesy

The Romeros Guitar Quartet returns to The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston Saturday with a program celebrating its 60th anniversary, and showcasing the ensemble’s most revered performances.

Pepe, Celin and Angel, along with their father and guitar teacher, Celedonio, first dazzled audiences with their debut as a quartet at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles in 1961. The Romeros would then go on to perform at Carnegie Hall, play to a national television audience on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and land a recording contract.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription