The Romeros Guitar Quartet returns to The Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston Saturday with a program celebrating its 60th anniversary, and showcasing the ensemble’s most revered performances.
Pepe, Celin and Angel, along with their father and guitar teacher, Celedonio, first dazzled audiences with their debut as a quartet at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles in 1961. The Romeros would then go on to perform at Carnegie Hall, play to a national television audience on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and land a recording contract.
Being the very first guitar quartet, The Romeros became affectionately known as “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” and the group pioneered a new form of guitar playing that inspired composers such as Joaquin Rodrigo, Federico Torroba and Morton Gould to compose music specifically for the quartet.
Beginning in 1990, Celin’s son, Celino, began performing with The Romeros, and when Celedonio died in 1996, Ángel’s son, Lito, joined the ensemble.
The Romeros’ performance at The Grand in Galveston will feature numerous staples of the classical guitar repertoire, many of which have become fan favorites. The first half of the program will include an allegro by Baroque Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi; two danzas by Romantic Spanish Composer Enrique Granados; and three famous solo guitar pieces performed by the Maestro Pepe Romero himself. The quartet will conclude with a lively fandango by Luigi Boccherini with “a surprise the audience can look for.” Pepe hints the surprise has to do with percussion.
After a brief intermission, the second half of the program will feature a quartet piece by Romantic Spanish Composer Manuel de Falla; followed by an arrangement of the operatic classic “Carmen” by Georges Bizet; then a duet featuring Celin and Pepe; and two more solo guitar pieces performed by Celino. The performance concludes with two more quartet pieces.
The Romeros’ final performance of the night will feature a piece titled Noche en Malaga, which was composed by Celedonio Romero and had its debut performance at the Wilshire Theater in Los Angeles in 1961. Noche en Malaga was originally composed by Celedonio as a piece for solo guitar, but he later added guitar parts to the piece as each of his sons were born, progressing from solo, to duo, to trio, until the piece finally became a quartet.
The guitar has a particular power that captures the attention, Pepe Romero said.
“It opens the heart of those who listen to it, and even people who are not particularly crazy about classical music, if they hear the classical music played on the guitar through the guitar, they can fall in love and get to understand classical music,” he said. “The very nature of the sound of the guitar is very captivating and bewitching.”
And Pepe’s message to The Romeros’ Galveston audience: “I want the audience to sit back and enjoy, and let the romance and the well-being that is by nature a part of the Spanish culture … completely take them, and have them spend a couple of hours having fun and enjoying the music.”
Ticket information for The Romeros’ Galveston performance is available online at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
