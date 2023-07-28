The Rotary Club of Texas City held its annual installation banquet on June 27 at the College of the Mainland Conference Center.
The installation celebrated the passing of the gavel from outgoing President Summer Chapman to incoming President Gary Scoggin. The newly elected board of directors sworn in was made up of Chris Delesandri, Randy Dietel, Warren Nichols, Dixie Sholmire, Ben Baty, Richard Chapa, Don Gartman and Donna Newding.
Also serving with Scoggin were the Texas City Rotary Foundation officers Melissa Tortorici, president-elect; Mike Cooper, treasurer; Mike Griffin, secretary; Sonny Tholcken, sergeant at arms; and Chapman, past president.
Serving on the Rotary Ann’s boards of directors are Paula Roberts, president; Mary Ann Reed, vice president; Robin Moss, secretary; Denise Beene, treasurer; and Kerry Whitener, parliamentarian.
Incoming one-year directors are Lori Carnes, Ginger Cooper, Trudy Broiles, and Bonnie Baty.
Serving as two-year directors are Zella Escobedo, Amanda DeVries, Lana Toups and Dawn Tholcken. Rotary Anns are the wives of male Rotarians and the social group assisting with club activities.
The Rotary Club of Texas City was organized Nov. 23, 1927. The club meets at noon each Tuesday at the Nessler Center in the Captains Room.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
