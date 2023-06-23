The same wedding party as 60 years past, minus the officiant, includes Gloria Bolton Garza (matron of honor), Kay Bolton Lohec (bride), Father Jude Ezuma, Phil Lohec Sr. (groom) and Ronald Lohec (best man).
Lifelong friends Jo Jefferies, Harry Forester, Anne Forester, John Becker, Dorothy Becker and Gloria Giusti enjoy the ambience at the Bienville Social venue, and 60th anniversary with marriage vow renewal of Kay and Phil Lohec Sr.
Phil Lohec’s godmother Dee Dee Perugini and Cathy Maples were on hand to celebrate the 60th anniversary and marriage vow renewal of Kay Bolton Lohec and Phil Lohec Sr.
Renee Allen, Barbara Broughton and John Broughton head to the marriage vow renewal ceremony of Kay and Phil Lohec at the Bienville Social in Galveston.
Family and friends in attendance at the marriage vow renewal at the Bienville Social venue included Mamie Johnston, Kelli Douglas, Clint Douglas and Marsha Green.
Phil Lohec and Helen “Kay” Bolton Lohec met in Galveston at city hall. Kay worked in the water department, while Phil was upstairs in the finance office. Daily deposits had to be taken to the finance office for Phil to sign. The women working in the water department sent Kay every day in hopes of getting Phil’s attention. It worked.
On their first date, Phil took Kay to the Golden Greek restaurant on the Seawall. Kay ordered iced tea and when she squeezed the accompanying lemon, the seed flew across the table and landed in Phil’s coat pocket. Phil saw it as a sign, he said.
After Phil proposed and Kay said yes, Phil was baptized in the Catholic Church. His godmother, Dee Dee Perugini, was in attendance at the 60th-anniversary party. She was instrumental in setting the two up.
The two were married at Our Lady of Lourdes in Hitchcock on May 26, 1963.
They moved to Beaumont, where Phil worked for the city serving as chief accountant and later internal auditor. Kay worked at American Bank. A return to Galveston Island brought the couple full circle. Phil was elected to the city council in 1983, and was the Galveston County auditor until retirement in 2003.
The anniversary celebration of 60 years was held June 3 at Bienville Social, 323 23rd St., with a black and white theme. Father Jude Ezuma of Holy Family Parish renewed their vows. Kay’s matron of honor, her sister Gloria Bolton Garza, and Phil’s best man, his brother Ronald Lohec, stood with them for the second time. Many attended both in 1963 and in 2023, including the ring bearer Wesley Lohec, and junior bridesmaid Sherry Bolton. Phil and Kay’s children and their spouses, Phil Jr., Vaughn Lohec and Pam and Mark Stasney, hosted the event. Grandchildren Matthew and Jenna Lohec, Elizabeth Lohec, BenStasney and Annie Stasney were in attendance.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
