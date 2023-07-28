Judge Lonnie Cox, Alison Cox, Robert Hawn, Janet Choate and Albert Choate represent both the Propeller Club and the Galveston Seafarers Center at the Propeller Club Steak Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Galveston.
The Seafarers Center Board was front and center at the Propeller Club Steak Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Board members include Rob Henkel, John Gaddis, Keli Schuessler, Nicolas Oliverie, Carla Peoples, Director Jim Lewis, Albert Choate and Mike Dudas.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Mark Kelso, David Havel, Theresa Havel and Jim Nonus await cocktail hour at the Propeller Club Steak Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Kevin Arndt, Kate Arndt, Kayla Gaddis and John Gaddis prepare to enjoy the buffet at the Propeller Club Steak Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Guest speaker Jim Lewis, director of the Seafarers Center, Sandy Walker, John Logan, Kelli Schuessler and Laura Lewis enjoy Steak Night at the Propeller Club at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Representing the Propeller Club at the monthly steak night dinner are Jordan Guy, Micah Morris, president of the Propeller Club, Theresa Morris, Neddy Garcia and Wesley Moorhead.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jim Lewis, director of the Galveston Seafarers Center, was invited to speak on June 21 at the Propeller Club’s monthly meeting.
A delicious steak dinner was provided to guests at the event, which was sponsored by the West Gulf Maritime Association. Propeller Club members donated raffle prizes.
The Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., hosts monthly Propeller Club meetings.
Lewis was asked to speak about the need for increased donations/funding.
He spoke about the Seafarers Center’s work on finding potential funding sources, including his recent visit to Austin to request funds from the state.
The Seafarers Center to date has provided services for 12,800 cruise ship crew members, and is projected to surpass 22,000 visitors by year’s end. The center provides bicycles, free wifi, coffee, light snacks, reading rooms, art supplies, package deliveries, donated clothing, toiletries and a shuttle to get visitors out and about on the island. The center also provides an on-site chaplain.
The center now is accepting prepared gift boxes for the seafarers on merchant ships. The boxes will include toiletries, socks, gloves, stocking hats and playing cards for the seafarers unable to come ashore. The center is partnering with the Galveston-Texas City Pilots, who will be delivering the gift boxes to the ships.
The Propeller Club and its members continually support mariners at home and abroad. The Propeller Club and its members consistently support the Galveston Seafarers Center.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
