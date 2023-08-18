It was family night at the Sunshine Center 70th anniversary celebration held in the Knights of Columbus Hall. Seated in the front row are Jimmie Gillane, Daniel Gillane, Mary Gillane and Joyce Ekelund. Back row: Karen Greene and Barbara Sanderson.
Mike Wodecki, Jackie Wodecki, Virginia Andrianatos, Molly Carter and Townsend Moore enjoy a barbecue dinner at the Sunshine Center’s 70th celebration at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Galveston.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Awaiting the announcements at the Sunshine Center 70th celebration are Nellie Andersen, David Lee Rojas and Lori Scimeca.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jack Crummett, Angele Bibens, Frank Sawyer and Karen Sawyer wait on the silent auction results at the Sunshine Center’s 70th anniversary celebration at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
CARLA PEOPLE/For The Daily News
Elise Tong, Stephanie Tong, baby Benji Tong, A.J. Jinkins and Amber Jinkins enjoy the sounds of DJ Jay Flowers at the Sunshine Center’s 70th anniversary at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Rick Williams, Debbie Williams, Cecily Henderson and Melissa Joseph enjoy the festivities at the Knights of Columbus Hall honoring the Sunshine Center’s 70th anniversary.
The island’s Sunshine Center Inc. on Aug. 5 celebrated 70 years with an “Urban Cowboy”-themed event at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The Sunshine Center originally was formed by parents of children who had Down syndrome. At one point, the organization was connected with the school district serving the needs of children with disabilities. As time went on, the school system integrated the children and the Sunshine Center adapted by serving the needs of adults ages 18 and up.
The center provides a safe daily service for these adults to get out into the community, socialize with their peers, learn new things and participate in daily activities. Without the services, parents/guardians couldn’t work and the adults the center serves might be left alone at home and possibly regress in social behaviors, Sunshine Center officials said.
Many people volunteer their time and resources at the center. Volunteers include Sunshine Center staff and board members.
At the anniversary celebration, Christine Jorgensen, Jana Champagne and Henry Tacquard handled the food. The Knights of Columbus Hall provided the venue and Texas Prime DJ Services handled the music. Storage units were donated to hold items for the big event.
The Sunshine Center is always interested in patterning with people in Galveston County. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
