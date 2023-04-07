Jim Ware, president of the Bay Area Council of Scouts, along with Vic Pierson, president and CEO of Moody Bank, and Randy Klibert of Edward Jones, chaired the Friends of Scouting Breakfast at Moody Gardens Hotel.
The event drew more than 130 attendees from the area and raised more than $57,000 for programming for Scouts. The Honoree was Chris Doyle of Texas First Bank and the keynote speaker was Mike Dean of Yagas Presents.
Chris Doyle was recognized for his achievement as an Eagle Scout and his considerable contributions to business and charitable causes in the area. He gave an account of what scouting meant to him as he matured and grew in business, and he spoke of his family, who counts four Doyle brothers, who all were Eagle Scouts.
Dean discussed the impact scouting had on his family, which counts two sons who are Eagle Scouts, and he told of anecdotes of particular skills and values his children asked him to share with the crowd. Seen in the crowd were Chuck Doyle, Matt Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Gerald Sullivan, Allan Matthews, Kevin Teichman, Tony Brown, Judge Jeff Brown, Jerry Gibson, John Zendt, Todd Sullivan, TedFarmer, Judge Jeth Jones, Jim Galbraith, Fred Raschke, Steve Schulz and Scott Kelso.
