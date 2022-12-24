The December Holiday Dinner and fundraiser for the Galveston Seafarers Center was a glowing success. The Propeller Club on Dec. 7 presented the Galveston Seafarers Center with a check for $7,500 to support its ongoing mission.
The two organizations work together to promote and serve the maritime industry. The Propeller Club was conceived in New York in 1922 with just three members. Today, the International Propeller Club of the United States is an international business network dedicated to the promotion of the maritime industry, commerce and global trade. There are more than 80 ports in maritime cities around the world, including nearly 30 in foreign cities. In 2022, the Galveston Propeller Club-Port of Galveston awarded $12,000 in scholarships to a select group of maritime students at Texas A&M Maritime Academy Galveston.
More than 200 people met at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie St., for the Seafarers Center fundraiser. Dinner was provided by Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant and sponsored by Texas International Terminals. The Galveston Seafarers Center is a non-profit, multi-denominational organization aimed at serving the needs of men and women who live and work at sea. General Manager Jim Lewis leads the Seafarers Center, 221 20th St.
Eight different cruise ships sail to and from the Port of Galveston. So far, the Seafarers Center has welcomed people from 74 countries who seek relaxation, food and social support. Seafarers enjoy free of charge computers and WiFi, private video chat rooms, a mail center, music center, art center, pool, ping-pong, snacks, toiletries and more. The center also loans bikes to seafarers who want to see the island.
Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.
